Boeing to ramp up production of 737 MAX jets, reports Q1 loss at $425 million
US planemaker Boeing on Wednesday said it planned to ramp up production of 737 MAX jets to 38 per month by the year-end. After the announcement its shares climbed 3.7%.
Boeing reported a bigger-than-expected loss for the first quarter on Wednesday on quality control issues with its jets.
The planemaker posted a loss of $425 million, compared with a $1.2 billion loss in the year-ago period.
Its revenue rose 28% at $17.9 billion from the year-ago period.
The company affirmed its full-year outlook for operating cash flow.
“We are progressing through recent supply chain disruptions but remain confident in the goals we set for this year, as well as for the longer term," said Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun.
“Demand is strong across our key markets and we are growing investments to advance our development programs and innovate strategic capabilities for our customers and for our future," added Calhoun.
The company affirmed its target of handing over between 400 and 450 of the narrowbody jets this year, delivering 70 to 80 of its 787 Dreamliners.
The planemaker’s defence business continues to face execution problems, with the KC-46 tanker recording a $245 million pre-tax accounting charge.
The company said its operating margins improved across all three business units. It had a core operating margin of negative 2.5% in the first quarter, an improvement from negative 10.3% a year ago.