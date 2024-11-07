Bombay Oxygen Investments Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 55.49% YOY

Bombay Oxygen Investments Q2 Results Live : Bombay Oxygen Investments declared its Q2 results on November 5, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in profit despite a static revenue performance. The company's topline remained unchanged year-over-year, with a notable profit increase of 55.49%. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a decline of 0%, and profit fell by 31.27%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the company reported a 13.55% decrease in Selling, General, and Administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, along with a 9.07% decline year-over-year. This reduction in expenses may have contributed to the substantial profit growth observed during the period.

The operating income for the quarter saw a modest increase of 7.02% when compared to the previous quarter, although it experienced a slight decline of 0.76% year-over-year. This demonstrates a mixed performance in operational profitability.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1229.87, marking a substantial rise of 55.49% compared to the same quarter last year. This impressive EPS growth reflects the company's ability to generate higher profits relative to its share count.

Bombay Oxygen Investments has also demonstrated strong market performance, delivering a return of 6.31% over the past week, an impressive 68.98% over the last six months, and a remarkable 141.15% return year-to-date. These figures indicate strong investor confidence in the company's future prospects.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹477.91 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹38,800 and a low of ₹12,116, highlighting the volatility and potential growth opportunities in its stock.

Bombay Oxygen Investments Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.13 0.15 -13.55% 0.15 -9.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.05 -0% 0.05 +4.12% Total Operating Expense 0.44 0.47 -7.02% 0.43 +0.76% Operating Income -0.44 -0.47 +7.02% -0.43 -0.76% Net Income Before Taxes 23.53 28.54 -17.54% 13.64 +72.58% Net Income 18.45 26.84 -31.27% 11.86 +55.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 1229.87 1789.33 -31.27% 790.96 +55.49%