Bombay Wire Ropes Q4 results : profit at ₹0.03Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

Bombay Wire Ropes Q4 Results Live : Bombay Wire Ropes declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit came at ₹0.03cr.
It is noteworthy that Bombay Wire Ropes had declared a loss of ₹0.11cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.13% q-o-q & increased by 124.98% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 7.45% q-o-q & decreased by 23.79% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.05 for Q4 which increased by 124.71% Y-o-Y.
Bombay Wire Ropes Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.14
|0.11
|+23.13%
|0.06
|+124.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|+4.55%
|0
|-5.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.15
|0.16
|-7.45%
|0.12
|+23.79%
|Operating Income
|-0.15
|-0.16
|+7.45%
|-0.12
|-23.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.13
|-0.14
|+6.52%
|-0.11
|-18.17%
|Net Income
|0.03
|-0.14
|+120.74%
|-0.11
|+125.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.05
|-0.25
|+121.32%
|-0.22
|+124.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.03Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
