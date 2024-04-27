Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bombay Wire Ropes Q4 results : profit at 0.03Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

Livemint

Bombay Wire Ropes Q4 Results Live

Bombay Wire Ropes Q4 Results Live : Bombay Wire Ropes declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit came at 0.03cr.

It is noteworthy that Bombay Wire Ropes had declared a loss of 0.11cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.13% q-o-q & increased by 124.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.45% q-o-q & decreased by 23.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.05 for Q4 which increased by 124.71% Y-o-Y.

Bombay Wire Ropes Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.140.11+23.13%0.06+124.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization00+4.55%0-5.41%
Total Operating Expense0.150.16-7.45%0.12+23.79%
Operating Income-0.15-0.16+7.45%-0.12-23.79%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.13-0.14+6.52%-0.11-18.17%
Net Income0.03-0.14+120.74%-0.11+125.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.05-0.25+121.32%-0.22+124.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.03Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

