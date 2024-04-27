Bombay Wire Ropes Q4 results : profit at ₹0.03Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

Bombay Wire Ropes Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit at ₹ 0.03Cr

Bombay Wire Ropes Q4 Results Live : Bombay Wire Ropes declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit came at ₹0.03cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Bombay Wire Ropes had declared a loss of ₹0.11cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.13% q-o-q & increased by 124.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.45% q-o-q & decreased by 23.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.05 for Q4 which increased by 124.71% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bombay Wire Ropes Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.14 0.11 +23.13% 0.06 +124.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 +4.55% 0 -5.41% Total Operating Expense 0.15 0.16 -7.45% 0.12 +23.79% Operating Income -0.15 -0.16 +7.45% -0.12 -23.79% Net Income Before Taxes -0.13 -0.14 +6.52% -0.11 -18.17% Net Income 0.03 -0.14 +120.74% -0.11 +125.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.05 -0.25 +121.32% -0.22 +124.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.03Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!