Borosil Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 28.63% YoY

Borosil Q1 Results Live : Borosil Q1 Results Live: Borosil declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.47% while the profit increased by 28.63% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.27% and the profit saw a significant rise of 82.93%.

In terms of expenses, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 3.71% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 29.66% YoY. This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's profitability.

Operating income for Borosil surged by 208.81% QoQ but experienced a slight decline of 3.4% YoY. This fluctuation indicates a dynamic operational efficiency within different time frames.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.81, which marks a 28.57% increase YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability and operational efficiency.

Borosil has delivered a return of 4.55% in the last week, 0.48% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 18.77% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a steady growth trajectory for the company's stock.

Currently, Borosil has a market capitalization of ₹4779.96 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹420 and a 52-week low of ₹285.25, showcasing its performance range in the market.

Borosil Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 216.81 228.88 -5.27% 250.56 -13.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.14 27.15 -3.71% 37.17 -29.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.37 15.98 +21.28% 16.14 +20.08% Total Operating Expense 207.22 225.77 -8.22% 240.63 -13.89% Operating Income 9.59 3.11 +208.81% 9.93 -3.4% Net Income Before Taxes 12.93 6.66 +94.09% 10.04 +28.75% Net Income 9.29 5.08 +82.93% 7.23 +28.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.81 0.44 +84.09% 0.63 +28.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9.29Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹216.81Cr

