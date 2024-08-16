Borosil Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 28.63% YoY

Borosil Q1 Results Live : Borosil Q1 Results Live: Borosil declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.47% while the profit increased by 28.63% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.27% and the profit saw a significant rise of 82.93%.
In terms of expenses, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 3.71% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 29.66% YoY. This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's profitability.
Operating income for Borosil surged by 208.81% QoQ but experienced a slight decline of 3.4% YoY. This fluctuation indicates a dynamic operational efficiency within different time frames.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.81, which marks a 28.57% increase YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability and operational efficiency.
Borosil has delivered a return of 4.55% in the last week, 0.48% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 18.77% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a steady growth trajectory for the company's stock.
Currently, Borosil has a market capitalization of ₹4779.96 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹420 and a 52-week low of ₹285.25, showcasing its performance range in the market.
Borosil Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|216.81
|228.88
|-5.27%
|250.56
|-13.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.14
|27.15
|-3.71%
|37.17
|-29.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.37
|15.98
|+21.28%
|16.14
|+20.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|207.22
|225.77
|-8.22%
|240.63
|-13.89%
|Operating Income
|9.59
|3.11
|+208.81%
|9.93
|-3.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.93
|6.66
|+94.09%
|10.04
|+28.75%
|Net Income
|9.29
|5.08
|+82.93%
|7.23
|+28.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.81
|0.44
|+84.09%
|0.63
|+28.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹9.29Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹216.81Cr
