Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Borosil Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 28.63% YoY

Borosil Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 28.63% YoY

Livemint

Borosil Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 13.47% YoY & profit increased by 28.63% YoY

Borosil Q1 Results Live

Borosil Q1 Results Live : Borosil Q1 Results Live: Borosil declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.47% while the profit increased by 28.63% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.27% and the profit saw a significant rise of 82.93%.

In terms of expenses, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 3.71% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 29.66% YoY. This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's profitability.

Operating income for Borosil surged by 208.81% QoQ but experienced a slight decline of 3.4% YoY. This fluctuation indicates a dynamic operational efficiency within different time frames.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.81, which marks a 28.57% increase YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability and operational efficiency.

Borosil has delivered a return of 4.55% in the last week, 0.48% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 18.77% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a steady growth trajectory for the company's stock.

Currently, Borosil has a market capitalization of 4779.96 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 420 and a 52-week low of 285.25, showcasing its performance range in the market.

Borosil Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue216.81228.88-5.27%250.56-13.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.1427.15-3.71%37.17-29.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.3715.98+21.28%16.14+20.08%
Total Operating Expense207.22225.77-8.22%240.63-13.89%
Operating Income9.593.11+208.81%9.93-3.4%
Net Income Before Taxes12.936.66+94.09%10.04+28.75%
Net Income9.295.08+82.93%7.23+28.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.810.44+84.09%0.63+28.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9.29Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹216.81Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

