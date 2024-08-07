Bosch Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.93% YOY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Bosch Q1 Results Live : Bosch declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.81% & the profit increased by 13.93% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.97% and the profit decreased by 17.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.39% q-o-q & increased by 8.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.98% q-o-q & increased by 15.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 158.09 for Q1 which increased by 13.91% Y-o-Y.

Bosch has delivered -6.37% return in the last 1 week, 31.37% return in last 6 months and 47.27% YTD return.

Currently, Bosch has a market cap of 96442.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 36678 & 17931.15 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Bosch Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4316.84233.4+1.97%4158.4+3.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total334.8361.5-7.39%309.4+8.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization85.6118.8-27.95%92.1-7.06%
Total Operating Expense3882.73795+2.31%3782.6+2.65%
Operating Income434.1438.4-0.98%375.8+15.51%
Net Income Before Taxes610.7660.6-7.55%532.4+14.71%
Net Income466.3564-17.32%409.3+13.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS158.09191.22-17.33%138.79+13.91%
FAQs
₹466.3Cr
₹4316.8Cr
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
