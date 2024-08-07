Bosch Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.93% YOY

Bosch Q1 Results Live : Bosch declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.81% & the profit increased by 13.93% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.97% and the profit decreased by 17.32%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.39% q-o-q & increased by 8.21% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.98% q-o-q & increased by 15.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹158.09 for Q1 which increased by 13.91% Y-o-Y.
Bosch has delivered -6.37% return in the last 1 week, 31.37% return in last 6 months and 47.27% YTD return.
Currently, Bosch has a market cap of ₹96442.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹36678 & ₹17931.15 respectively.
As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Bosch Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4316.8
|4233.4
|+1.97%
|4158.4
|+3.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|334.8
|361.5
|-7.39%
|309.4
|+8.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|85.6
|118.8
|-27.95%
|92.1
|-7.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|3882.7
|3795
|+2.31%
|3782.6
|+2.65%
|Operating Income
|434.1
|438.4
|-0.98%
|375.8
|+15.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|610.7
|660.6
|-7.55%
|532.4
|+14.71%
|Net Income
|466.3
|564
|-17.32%
|409.3
|+13.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|158.09
|191.22
|-17.33%
|138.79
|+13.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹466.3Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹4316.8Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar