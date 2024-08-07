Bosch Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.93% YOY

Bosch Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.81% YoY & profit increased by 13.93% YoY

Bosch Q1 Results Live : Bosch declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.81% & the profit increased by 13.93% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.97% and the profit decreased by 17.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.39% q-o-q & increased by 8.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.98% q-o-q & increased by 15.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹158.09 for Q1 which increased by 13.91% Y-o-Y.

Bosch has delivered -6.37% return in the last 1 week, 31.37% return in last 6 months and 47.27% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Bosch has a market cap of ₹96442.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹36678 & ₹17931.15 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bosch Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4316.8 4233.4 +1.97% 4158.4 +3.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 334.8 361.5 -7.39% 309.4 +8.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 85.6 118.8 -27.95% 92.1 -7.06% Total Operating Expense 3882.7 3795 +2.31% 3782.6 +2.65% Operating Income 434.1 438.4 -0.98% 375.8 +15.51% Net Income Before Taxes 610.7 660.6 -7.55% 532.4 +14.71% Net Income 466.3 564 -17.32% 409.3 +13.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 158.09 191.22 -17.33% 138.79 +13.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹466.3Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹4316.8Cr

