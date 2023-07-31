Bosch Limited announced their net consolidated results for the April-June quarter on Monday and posted a 22.5% jump in their net profits which reached ₹409.8 crore from ₹334.1 crore during the same quarter previous fiscal. The revenue of the company rose 17.3% to ₹4,158.4 crore during the period under review against ₹3,544.4 crore during Q1Fy23. The jump in revenue was mainly due to increased sales of Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) components in passenger cars and commercial vehicle segment, outperforming the market.

The EBITDA which is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation grew 4.1% during the quarter ending June 2023 and reached ₹467.9 crore and the EBITDA margin stood at 11.3% during Q1FY24.

The company said that the Powertrain Solutions business registered a growth of 12.5% over the same quarter of the previous financial year outperforming the overall automotive market growth. This has resulted in an increase of 13.6% in the product sales of the automotive segment, the press release of the company said.

Semiconductor supply situation eased

While there are still supply bottlenecks, the global semiconductor supply situation has eased in recent months. The weakening of demand due to the global economic crisis has helped better distribution of semiconductor supplies across the world. As a result, the two-wheeler business has experienced a remarkable sales recovery, with a substantial growth of 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Beyond Mobility business, driven by continued growth in consumer products and significant government investments in infrastructure, recorded a 21.5% increase in net sales over the same quarter of the previous financial year.

“We are optimistic about the future as we navigate a rapidly changing global market with positive trends in the Indian automotive industry which is witnessing a shift towards premium vehicles and cleaner fuel options and electrification. Hence, embracing change is crucial and we are ready to leverage technological advances to cater to the evolving consumer preferences," said Guruprasad Mudlapur, Managing Director, Bosch Limited and President of Bosch Group in India.