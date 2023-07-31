Bosch Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 22.5% to 409.8 crore, revenue up by 17%

Bosch Limited announced their net consolidated results for the April-June quarter on Monday and posted a 22.5% jump in their net profits which reached ₹409.8 crore from ₹334.1 crore during the same quarter previous fiscal. The revenue of the company rose 17.3% to ₹4,158.4 crore during the period under review against ₹3,544.4 crore during Q1Fy23. The jump in revenue was mainly due to increased sales of Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) components in passenger cars and commercial vehicle segment, outperforming the market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}