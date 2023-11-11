Bosch Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 167.61% YOY
Bosch declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 12.79% & the profit increased by 167.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.68% and the profit increased by 144.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.44% q-o-q & increased by 21.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 212.67% q-o-q & increased by 246.3% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹137.13 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 8.23% Y-o-Y.
Bosch has delivered 0.42% return in the last 1 week, 0.31% return in last 6 months and 13.15% YTD return.
Currently the Bosch has a market cap of ₹57615.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹20932.1 & ₹16309 respectively.
As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.
Bosch Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4130.1
|4158.4
|-0.68%
|3661.6
|+12.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|335.5
|309.4
|+8.44%
|275.1
|+21.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|101.3
|92.1
|+9.99%
|91.9
|+10.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|2955.1
|3782.6
|-21.88%
|3322.3
|-11.05%
|Operating Income
|1175
|375.8
|+212.67%
|339.3
|+246.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1317
|532.4
|+147.37%
|487
|+170.43%
|Net Income
|999.8
|409.3
|+144.27%
|373.6
|+167.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|137.13
|138.79
|-1.2%
|126.7
|+8.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹999.8Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4130.1Cr
