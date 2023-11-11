Hello User
Bosch Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 167.61% YOY

Bosch Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 167.61% YOY

Livemint

Bosch Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 12.79% YoY & profit increased by 167.61% YoY

Bosch Q2 FY24 Results

Bosch declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 12.79% & the profit increased by 167.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.68% and the profit increased by 144.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.44% q-o-q & increased by 21.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 212.67% q-o-q & increased by 246.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 137.13 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 8.23% Y-o-Y.

Bosch has delivered 0.42% return in the last 1 week, 0.31% return in last 6 months and 13.15% YTD return.

Currently the Bosch has a market cap of 57615.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of 20932.1 & 16309 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Bosch Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4130.14158.4-0.68%3661.6+12.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total335.5309.4+8.44%275.1+21.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization101.392.1+9.99%91.9+10.23%
Total Operating Expense2955.13782.6-21.88%3322.3-11.05%
Operating Income1175375.8+212.67%339.3+246.3%
Net Income Before Taxes1317532.4+147.37%487+170.43%
Net Income999.8409.3+144.27%373.6+167.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS137.13138.79-1.2%126.7+8.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹999.8Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4130.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

