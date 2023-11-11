Bosch Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 167.61% YOY

Bosch declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 12.79% & the profit increased by 167.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.68% and the profit increased by 144.27%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.44% q-o-q & increased by 21.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 212.67% q-o-q & increased by 246.3% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹137.13 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 8.23% Y-o-Y.

Bosch has delivered 0.42% return in the last 1 week, 0.31% return in last 6 months and 13.15% YTD return.

Currently the Bosch has a market cap of ₹57615.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹20932.1 & ₹16309 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Bosch Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4130.1 4158.4 -0.68% 3661.6 +12.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 335.5 309.4 +8.44% 275.1 +21.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 101.3 92.1 +9.99% 91.9 +10.23% Total Operating Expense 2955.1 3782.6 -21.88% 3322.3 -11.05% Operating Income 1175 375.8 +212.67% 339.3 +246.3% Net Income Before Taxes 1317 532.4 +147.37% 487 +170.43% Net Income 999.8 409.3 +144.27% 373.6 +167.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 137.13 138.79 -1.2% 126.7 +8.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹999.8Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4130.1Cr

