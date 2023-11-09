Bosch Q2 profit rises on higher auto parts demand
Net profit of Bosch rose to ₹999 crore ($119.95 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from ₹372 crore a year earlier, said the company, which makes a wide range of auto parts such as braking systems and batteries
BENGALURU : Bosch, the Indian unit of German automotive supplier Robert Bosch GmbH, reported a jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by healthy demand for its automotive parts and a one-time gain from the sale of a business.
