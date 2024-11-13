Bosch Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 46.32% YOY

Bosch Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 6.4% YoY & profit decreased by 46.32% YoY.

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Bosch Q2 Results Live
Bosch Q2 Results Live

Bosch Q2 Results Live : Bosch declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 6.4% year-over-year. However, the company's profit faced a significant decline of 46.32% compared to the same period last year.

When comparing to the previous quarter, Bosch experienced a revenue growth of 1.8%, accompanied by a 15.1% increase in profit. Despite the year-over-year profit decrease, the EPS for Q2 stood at 169.85, reflecting a 23.86% increase year-over-year.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.66% quarter-on-quarter, and there was a 2.44% increase on a year-over-year basis. The operating income showed a contrasting trend, with a 19.56% increase quarter-on-quarter, but a sharp decline of 55.83% year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Bosch has delivered a -6.55% return over the past week, while showing a positive 4.38% return in the last six months and an impressive 49.88% year-to-date return.

Currently, Bosch has a market capitalization of 98150.41 Cr, with a 52-week high of 39088.8 and a low of 19500. Analysts remain divided in their outlook, with one Strong Sell, one Sell, one Hold, and one Strong Buy rating among the four covering the company.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Bosch is to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook amid its fluctuating financial performance.

Bosch Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4394.34316.8+1.8%4130.1+6.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total343.7334.8+2.66%335.5+2.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization9085.6+5.14%101.3-11.15%
Total Operating Expense3875.33882.7-0.19%2955.1+31.14%
Operating Income519434.1+19.56%1175-55.83%
Net Income Before Taxes725.7610.7+18.83%1317-44.9%
Net Income536.7466.3+15.1%999.8-46.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS169.85158.09+7.44%137.13+23.86%
FAQs
₹536.7Cr
₹4394.3Cr
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
