Bosch Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 46.32% YOY

Bosch Q2 Results Live : Bosch declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 6.4% year-over-year. However, the company's profit faced a significant decline of 46.32% compared to the same period last year.

When comparing to the previous quarter, Bosch experienced a revenue growth of 1.8%, accompanied by a 15.1% increase in profit. Despite the year-over-year profit decrease, the EPS for Q2 stood at ₹169.85, reflecting a 23.86% increase year-over-year.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.66% quarter-on-quarter, and there was a 2.44% increase on a year-over-year basis. The operating income showed a contrasting trend, with a 19.56% increase quarter-on-quarter, but a sharp decline of 55.83% year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Bosch has delivered a -6.55% return over the past week, while showing a positive 4.38% return in the last six months and an impressive 49.88% year-to-date return.

Currently, Bosch has a market capitalization of ₹98150.41 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹39088.8 and a low of ₹19500. Analysts remain divided in their outlook, with one Strong Sell, one Sell, one Hold, and one Strong Buy rating among the four covering the company.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Bosch is to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook amid its fluctuating financial performance.

Bosch Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4394.3 4316.8 +1.8% 4130.1 +6.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 343.7 334.8 +2.66% 335.5 +2.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 90 85.6 +5.14% 101.3 -11.15% Total Operating Expense 3875.3 3882.7 -0.19% 2955.1 +31.14% Operating Income 519 434.1 +19.56% 1175 -55.83% Net Income Before Taxes 725.7 610.7 +18.83% 1317 -44.9% Net Income 536.7 466.3 +15.1% 999.8 -46.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 169.85 158.09 +7.44% 137.13 +23.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹536.7Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹4394.3Cr

