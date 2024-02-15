Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bosch Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 62.09% YoY

Bosch Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 62.09% YoY

Livemint

Bosch Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.9% YoY & profit increased by 62.09% YoY

Bosch Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bosch declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.9% & the profit increased by 62.09% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.82% and the profit decreased by 48.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.36% q-o-q & increased by 22.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 55.75% q-o-q & increased by 76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 160.31 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 47.89% Y-o-Y.

Bosch has delivered 5.66% return in the last 1 week, 45.31% return in the last 6 months, and 18.45% YTD return.

Currently, Bosch has a market cap of 77570.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of 27300 & 16973.2 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Bosch Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4205.24130.1+1.82%3659.9+14.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total334.3335.5-0.36%272.5+22.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization117.3101.3+15.79%108.3+8.31%
Total Operating Expense3685.32955.1+24.71%3364.5+9.53%
Operating Income519.91175-55.75%295.4+76%
Net Income Before Taxes670.71317-49.07%424.6+57.96%
Net Income518.2999.8-48.17%319.7+62.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS160.31137.13+16.91%108.4+47.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹518.2Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4205.2Cr

