Bosch Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 62.09% YoY

Bosch declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.9% & the profit increased by 62.09% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.82% and the profit decreased by 48.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.36% q-o-q & increased by 22.68% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 55.75% q-o-q & increased by 76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹160.31 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 47.89% Y-o-Y.

Bosch has delivered 5.66% return in the last 1 week, 45.31% return in the last 6 months, and 18.45% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Bosch has a market cap of ₹77570.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹27300 & ₹16973.2 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024 was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bosch Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4205.2 4130.1 +1.82% 3659.9 +14.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 334.3 335.5 -0.36% 272.5 +22.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 117.3 101.3 +15.79% 108.3 +8.31% Total Operating Expense 3685.3 2955.1 +24.71% 3364.5 +9.53% Operating Income 519.9 1175 -55.75% 295.4 +76% Net Income Before Taxes 670.7 1317 -49.07% 424.6 +57.96% Net Income 518.2 999.8 -48.17% 319.7 +62.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 160.31 137.13 +16.91% 108.4 +47.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹518.2Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4205.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!