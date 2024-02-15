Bosch Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 62.09% YoY

Bosch declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.9% & the profit increased by 62.09% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.82% and the profit decreased by 48.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.36% q-o-q & increased by 22.68% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 55.75% q-o-q & increased by 76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹160.31 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 47.89% Y-o-Y.
Bosch has delivered 5.66% return in the last 1 week, 45.31% return in the last 6 months, and 18.45% YTD return.
Currently, Bosch has a market cap of ₹77570.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹27300 & ₹16973.2 respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
Bosch Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4205.2
|4130.1
|+1.82%
|3659.9
|+14.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|334.3
|335.5
|-0.36%
|272.5
|+22.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|117.3
|101.3
|+15.79%
|108.3
|+8.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|3685.3
|2955.1
|+24.71%
|3364.5
|+9.53%
|Operating Income
|519.9
|1175
|-55.75%
|295.4
|+76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|670.7
|1317
|-49.07%
|424.6
|+57.96%
|Net Income
|518.2
|999.8
|-48.17%
|319.7
|+62.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|160.31
|137.13
|+16.91%
|108.4
|+47.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹518.2Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4205.2Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!