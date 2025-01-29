Bosch Q3 Results 2025:Bosch declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 6.19% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant decrease of 11.48% YoY, landing at ₹458.7 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹4465.7 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Bosch's revenue grew by 1.62%, but profit took a hit, decreasing by 14.53%. This decline in profit can be attributed to rising costs, as the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 14.87% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 18.1% YoY.

Bosch Q3 Results

The operating income was down considerably, reflecting a decrease of 16.24% q-o-q and 16.39% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at ₹167.38, which is an increase of 4.41% YoY, indicating some positive news amidst the overall decline.

Bosch has delivered a -2.66% return in the last week, -14.68% return over the last six months, and a -12.62% YTD return, showcasing a challenging market environment for the company.

Currently, Bosch has a market capitalization of ₹87882.34 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹39088.8 and a low of ₹23199.75.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of four analysts covering Bosch, one has given a Strong Sell rating, one a Sell rating, one a Hold rating, and one a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Hold.

Bosch Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4465.7 4394.3 +1.62% 4205.2 +6.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 394.8 343.7 +14.87% 334.3 +18.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 100.8 90 +12% 117.3 -14.07% Total Operating Expense 4031 3875.3 +4.02% 3685.3 +9.38% Operating Income 434.7 519 -16.24% 519.9 -16.39% Net Income Before Taxes 617.5 725.7 -14.91% 670.7 -7.93% Net Income 458.7 536.7 -14.53% 518.2 -11.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 167.38 169.85 -1.45% 160.31 +4.41%