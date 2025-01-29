Bosch Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 11.48% YOY, profit at ₹458.7 crore and revenue at ₹4465.7 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Bosch Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Bosch Q3 Results 2025:Bosch declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 6.19% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant decrease of 11.48% YoY, landing at 458.7 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at 4465.7 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Bosch's revenue grew by 1.62%, but profit took a hit, decreasing by 14.53%. This decline in profit can be attributed to rising costs, as the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 14.87% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 18.1% YoY.

Bosch Q3 Results

The operating income was down considerably, reflecting a decrease of 16.24% q-o-q and 16.39% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at 167.38, which is an increase of 4.41% YoY, indicating some positive news amidst the overall decline.

Bosch has delivered a -2.66% return in the last week, -14.68% return over the last six months, and a -12.62% YTD return, showcasing a challenging market environment for the company.

Currently, Bosch has a market capitalization of 87882.34 crore, with a 52-week high of 39088.8 and a low of 23199.75.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of four analysts covering Bosch, one has given a Strong Sell rating, one a Sell rating, one a Hold rating, and one a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Hold.

Bosch Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4465.74394.3+1.62%4205.2+6.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total394.8343.7+14.87%334.3+18.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization100.890+12%117.3-14.07%
Total Operating Expense40313875.3+4.02%3685.3+9.38%
Operating Income434.7519-16.24%519.9-16.39%
Net Income Before Taxes617.5725.7-14.91%670.7-7.93%
Net Income458.7536.7-14.53%518.2-11.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS167.38169.85-1.45%160.31+4.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹458.7Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹4465.7Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
