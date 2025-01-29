Bosch Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 11.48% YOY, profit at ₹458.7 crore and revenue at ₹4465.7 crore

Bosch Q3 Results 2025:Bosch declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 6.19% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant decrease of 11.48% YoY, landing at ₹458.7 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹4465.7 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Bosch's revenue grew by 1.62%, but profit took a hit, decreasing by 14.53%. This decline in profit can be attributed to rising costs, as the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 14.87% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 18.1% YoY.
The operating income was down considerably, reflecting a decrease of 16.24% q-o-q and 16.39% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at ₹167.38, which is an increase of 4.41% YoY, indicating some positive news amidst the overall decline.
Bosch has delivered a -2.66% return in the last week, -14.68% return over the last six months, and a -12.62% YTD return, showcasing a challenging market environment for the company.
Currently, Bosch has a market capitalization of ₹87882.34 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹39088.8 and a low of ₹23199.75.
As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of four analysts covering Bosch, one has given a Strong Sell rating, one a Sell rating, one a Hold rating, and one a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Hold.
Bosch Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4465.7
|4394.3
|+1.62%
|4205.2
|+6.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|394.8
|343.7
|+14.87%
|334.3
|+18.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|100.8
|90
|+12%
|117.3
|-14.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|4031
|3875.3
|+4.02%
|3685.3
|+9.38%
|Operating Income
|434.7
|519
|-16.24%
|519.9
|-16.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|617.5
|725.7
|-14.91%
|670.7
|-7.93%
|Net Income
|458.7
|536.7
|-14.53%
|518.2
|-11.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|167.38
|169.85
|-1.45%
|160.31
|+4.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
