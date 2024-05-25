Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bosch Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 41.67% YOY

Bosch Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 41.67% YOY

Livemint

Bosch Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.18% YoY & profit increased by 41.67% YoY

Bosch Q4 Results Live

Bosch Q4 Results Live : Bosch declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024, showing a top-line growth of 4.18% and a significant profit increase of 41.67% Year-on-Year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a 0.67% increase in revenue and an 8.84% rise in profit from the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw an 8.14% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 10.18% rise year-on-year.

Despite a 15.68% decline in operating income from the previous quarter, there was a 9.11% increase year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 191.22, marking a 41.73% increase year-on-year.

Bosch's stock performance indicated a -0.58% return in the last week, while boasting impressive returns of 45.52% in the last 6 months and 38.99% Year-to-Date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 91021.21 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 32100 & 17931.15 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 25 May, 2024, showed 2 analysts recommending a Sell, 1 analyst suggesting a Hold, and 1 analyst advocating a Strong Buy for Bosch.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 May, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

Bosch Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4233.44205.2+0.67%4063.4+4.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total361.5334.3+8.14%328.1+10.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization118.8117.3+1.28%120.6-1.49%
Total Operating Expense37953685.3+2.98%3661.6+3.64%
Operating Income438.4519.9-15.68%401.8+9.11%
Net Income Before Taxes660.6670.7-1.51%533+23.94%
Net Income564518.2+8.84%398.1+41.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS191.22160.31+19.28%134.92+41.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹564Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4233.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.