Bosch Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 41.67% YOY

Bosch Q4 Results Live : Bosch declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024, showing a top-line growth of 4.18% and a significant profit increase of 41.67% Year-on-Year.
Quarterly comparison reveals a 0.67% increase in revenue and an 8.84% rise in profit from the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw an 8.14% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 10.18% rise year-on-year.
Despite a 15.68% decline in operating income from the previous quarter, there was a 9.11% increase year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹191.22, marking a 41.73% increase year-on-year.
Bosch's stock performance indicated a -0.58% return in the last week, while boasting impressive returns of 45.52% in the last 6 months and 38.99% Year-to-Date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹91021.21 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹32100 & ₹17931.15 respectively.
Analyst coverage as of 25 May, 2024, showed 2 analysts recommending a Sell, 1 analyst suggesting a Hold, and 1 analyst advocating a Strong Buy for Bosch.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 May, 2024, was to Hold the stock.
Bosch Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4233.4
|4205.2
|+0.67%
|4063.4
|+4.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|361.5
|334.3
|+8.14%
|328.1
|+10.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|118.8
|117.3
|+1.28%
|120.6
|-1.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|3795
|3685.3
|+2.98%
|3661.6
|+3.64%
|Operating Income
|438.4
|519.9
|-15.68%
|401.8
|+9.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|660.6
|670.7
|-1.51%
|533
|+23.94%
|Net Income
|564
|518.2
|+8.84%
|398.1
|+41.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|191.22
|160.31
|+19.28%
|134.92
|+41.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹564Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4233.4Cr
