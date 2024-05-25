Bosch Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 41.67% YOY

Bosch Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.18% YoY & profit increased by 41.67% YoY

Bosch Q4 Results Live : Bosch declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024, showing a top-line growth of 4.18% and a significant profit increase of 41.67% Year-on-Year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a 0.67% increase in revenue and an 8.84% rise in profit from the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw an 8.14% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 10.18% rise year-on-year.

Despite a 15.68% decline in operating income from the previous quarter, there was a 9.11% increase year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹191.22, marking a 41.73% increase year-on-year.

Bosch's stock performance indicated a -0.58% return in the last week, while boasting impressive returns of 45.52% in the last 6 months and 38.99% Year-to-Date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹91021.21 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹32100 & ₹17931.15 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 25 May, 2024, showed 2 analysts recommending a Sell, 1 analyst suggesting a Hold, and 1 analyst advocating a Strong Buy for Bosch.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 May, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

Bosch Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4233.4 4205.2 +0.67% 4063.4 +4.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 361.5 334.3 +8.14% 328.1 +10.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 118.8 117.3 +1.28% 120.6 -1.49% Total Operating Expense 3795 3685.3 +2.98% 3661.6 +3.64% Operating Income 438.4 519.9 -15.68% 401.8 +9.11% Net Income Before Taxes 660.6 670.7 -1.51% 533 +23.94% Net Income 564 518.2 +8.84% 398.1 +41.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 191.22 160.31 +19.28% 134.92 +41.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹564Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4233.4Cr

