Bosch reports robust recovery in earnings for March quarter

The revenue from operations during the quarter improved by 43.76% year on year to ₹3216 crore when compared to ₹2237 in the corresponding quarter. The operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), also jumped by 81.1% y-o-y to ₹619 crore due to the overall improvement in sales and costing cutting measures taken by the company.