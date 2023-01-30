BPCL consolidated net profit falls 36% YoY to Rs1,747 crore in Q32 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:15 PM IST
- On a standalone basis, the company’s net profit fell 31% year-on-year to ₹1,959.58 crore during the third quarter
NEW DELHI : Government-owned oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1747.01 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, down 36.67% from ₹2,758.89 crore a year ago.
