BPCL consolidated net profit falls 36% YoY to Rs1,747 crore in Q3

“BPCL has performed well in marketing of petroleum products registering high growth in market sales. Market sales has increased by 14.9% in Q3 FY 23 and 17.3% in the nine months ended Dec 22. BPCL reported Revenue from Operations of ₹1,33,331.46 crore for the quarter October-December 2022 Vs Rs.1,17,462.93 crore in the corresponding comparative quarter," Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, Director (Finance) with additional charge of C&MD and Director (HR) said.