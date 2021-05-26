BPCL posts four-fold rise in net profit, announces Rs58 final dividend

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹58 per equity share (including a one-time special dividend of ₹35 per equity share of ₹IO each) for the financial year ended 3 1st March 2021 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting(AGM). The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.

