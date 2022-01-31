OPEN APP
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has reported a consolidated net profit of 2,805 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. This is an increase of 47% from a year ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 35% to 1.17 trillion during the third quarter as against 87,292 crore in the same quarter last year.

The privatisation-bound public sector company has also declared an interim dividend of 5 for the current financial year.

On Monday, ahead of the results, BPCL shares rose 3.75% to close at 396.85 on NSE.

Further, the company's Board has fixed Friday, 11 February, 2022 as record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the said interim dividend.

