Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,805 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. This is an increase of 47% from a year ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 35% to ₹1.17 trillion during the third quarter as against ₹87,292 crore in the same quarter last year.

The privatisation-bound public sector company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹5 for the current financial year.

On Monday, ahead of the results, BPCL shares rose 3.75% to close at ₹396.85 on NSE.

Further, the company's Board has fixed Friday, 11 February, 2022 as record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the said interim dividend.

