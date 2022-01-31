BPCL Q3 net profit soars 47% to 2,805 cr, declares interim dividend

BPCL Q3 net profit soars 47% to ₹2,805 cr, declares interim dividend1 min read . 05:48 PM IST
- BPCL Q3 results: Revenue from operations rose 35% to ₹1.17 trillion during the third quarter as against ₹87,292 crore in the same quarter last year.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,805 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. This is an increase of 47% from a year ago period.
Revenue from operations rose 35% to ₹1.17 trillion during the third quarter as against ₹87,292 crore in the same quarter last year.
The privatisation-bound public sector company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹5 for the current financial year.
On Monday, ahead of the results, BPCL shares rose 3.75% to close at ₹396.85 on NSE.
Further, the company's Board has fixed Friday, 11 February, 2022 as record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the said interim dividend.
