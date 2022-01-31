Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  BPCL Q3 net profit soars 47% to 2,805 cr, declares interim dividend

BPCL Q3 net profit soars 47% to 2,805 cr, declares interim dividend

On Monday, ahead of the results, BPCL shares rose 3.75% to close at 396.85 on NSE.
1 min read . 05:48 PM IST Livemint

  • BPCL Q3 results: Revenue from operations rose 35% to 1.17 trillion during the third quarter as against 87,292 crore in the same quarter last year.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has reported a consolidated net profit of 2,805 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. This is an increase of 47% from a year ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 35% to 1.17 trillion during the third quarter as against 87,292 crore in the same quarter last year.

The privatisation-bound public sector company has also declared an interim dividend of 5 for the current financial year.

Further, the company's Board has fixed Friday, 11 February, 2022 as record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the said interim dividend.

