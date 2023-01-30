BPCL Q3 results: Net profit falls 36% YoY to ₹1,747 cr, revenue up 13%1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:50 PM IST
- BPCL Q3 results: On a standalone basis, the company's net profit fell 31% year-on-year to ₹1959.58 crore during the third quarter
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has returned to profitability in the December quarter. The state-run refiner on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,747 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2022. This is 36.7% down from the year-ago period of ₹2,758.89 crore.
