BPCL Q3 results: Net profit surges 82% to 3,181.42 crore

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Monday declared its financial results for the third quarter (Q3) ended December 31, 2023 of fiscal year 2024 (FY24).

The company reported an 82 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,181.42 crore in the third quarter of FY24 as compared to ₹1,747.01 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

However, its revenue from operations fell to ₹1.30 lakh crore in Q3 of FY24 from ₹1.33 lakh crore a year ago.

The oil marketing company said its total expenses declined to ₹1.26 lakh crore in the October-December period of fiscal year 2024 from ₹1.31 lakh crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

For Q3 FY24, BPCL’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) stood at ₹6,906.37 crore, higher than ₹4,685.82 crore in Q3 FY23.

BPCL's chairman and managing director G. Krishnakumar said the company "delivered another quarter of resilient performance with strong operating fundamentals amidst a challenging operating environment. Our focus remains on driving competitive volume growth and achieving operational excellence, whilst stepping up investment towards our long-term strategic priorities."

The marketing margin in the December quarter was ₹3.5 per litre.

The oil marketing company turned 9.86 million tonnes of crude oil into fuel in the third quarter, up from 9.39 million tonnes a year back and 9.35 million tonnes in the preceding quarter.

For the first nine months ended December 31, 2023, of the current fiscal year, the company recorded a net profit of ₹22,069.27 crore as compared to a loss of ₹4,739.42 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The average gross refining margin (GRM) of the corporation for nine months was at $14.72 per barrel against $20.08 per barrel in April-December 2022.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose 3.92% to touch ₹493 on the NSE on Monday.

