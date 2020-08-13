State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Thursday posted 21.6% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2,187.74 crore for the April-June quarter of this fiscal against ₹1,799.59 crore a year ago.

Revenues from operations fell 41.09% to ₹50,909.24 crore during the quarter from ₹86,412.87 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

In a statement, BPCL said the quarter witnessed lower refinery throughput and revenue from operations which was mainly due to lower demand of petroleum products.

As the economy re-opens gradually, the company expects the refinery throughput and revenue from operations to improve and reach normal levels.

India's fuel demand has been impacted since late March as the nation went under a covid-19 induced lockdown late March, stalling industrial activity and vehicular movement.

India's fuel consumption, had dropped by over 45% in April after the lockdown. However, with easing of lockdown through the months of May and June, the fuel demand had picked up.

BPCL's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell to ₹3,915.7 crore during the quarter.

The company's gross refining margins (GRMs) or what the company earns from turning every barrel of crude into finished products, stood at $0.39 per barrel as against $2.81 per barrel a year ago.

"With the gradual reopening of the economy, the group expects the refinery throughput and revenue from operations will improve and will be at normal levels post covid-19 impact and removal of complete lockdown restrictions," BPCL said in an exchange filing.

After showing signs of recovery in the past month, India’s fuel demand dipped 11.7% in July, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, which was released on Wednesday.

"Management has assessed the potential impact of covid-19 based on the current circumstances and expects that there will be no significant impact on the continuity of operations of the group, on useful life of the assets, on financial position etc. on a long term basis," BPCL said.

Shares of BPCL ended the trade on Thursday at 421.20, down 0.60 points, or 0.14 per cent on the BSE.

