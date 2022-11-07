BPCL's consolidated net loss narrows sharply to ₹338.5 crore in Q21 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 09:18 PM IST
Oil marketing company, BPCL posted a consolidated net loss of ₹338.49 crore in the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period. The Q2 net loss has narrowed sharply from a loss of ₹6,147.94 crore recorded in the June 2022 quarter. The company reported a net profit of ₹3,149.28 crore in Q2FY22. The company's top-line front witnessed a growth on year-on-year basis, however, dipped sequentially.