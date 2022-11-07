Oil marketing company, BPCL posted a consolidated net loss of ₹338.49 crore in the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period. The Q2 net loss has narrowed sharply from a loss of ₹6,147.94 crore recorded in the June 2022 quarter. The company reported a net profit of ₹3,149.28 crore in Q2FY22. The company's top-line front witnessed a growth on year-on-year basis, however, dipped sequentially.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,28,355.72 crore in Q2FY23 up from ₹1,01,938. 72 crore in the same quarter last year. Q2 revenue however was lower than ₹1,38,424.50 crore recorded in Q1FY23.

On a standalone basis, BPCL registered a net loss of ₹304.17 crore in Q2FY23 compared to a loss of ₹6,263.05 crore in Q1FY23. It posted a net profit of ₹2,840.73 crore in Q2 of FY22. Revenue from operations was at ₹1,28,332.68 crore in Q2FY23 versus ₹1,01,889.19 crore in Q1FY23 and ₹1,38,389.60 crore in Q2FY22.

BPCL's market sales for the half year that ended September 30, 2022, was at 23.20 MMT as compared to 19.54 MMT in the corresponding period a year ago. The sales were driven by MS-Retail (24.70%), HSD-Retail (29.78%), and ATF (97.72%).

The company's average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for H1FY23 stood at $22.30 per barrel compared to $ 5.23 per barrel in H1FY22. BPCL said, this is before factoring in the impact of Special Additional Excise Duty and Road & Infrastructure Cess, levied with effect from 01st July 2022. However, the suppressed marketing margins of certain petroleum products have offset the benefit of higher GRM.