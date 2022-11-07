BPCL's consolidated net loss narrows sharply to 338.5 crore in Q2

The company's average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for H1FY23 stood at $22.30 per barrel compared to $ 5.23 per barrel in H1FY22. BPCL said, this is before factoring in the impact of Special Additional Excise Duty and Road & Infrastructure Cess, levied with effect from 01st July 2022. However, the suppressed marketing margins of certain petroleum products have offset the benefit of higher GRM.

