Brahmaputra Infrastructure Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 61.16% YoY

Brahmaputra Infrastructure declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.87% & the profit increased by 61.16% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.98% and the profit increased by 37.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.3% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 37.88% q-o-q & increased by 3.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.82 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 63% Y-o-Y.
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|52.42
|60.24
|-12.98%
|55.69
|-5.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.97
|0.93
|+4.3%
|0.97
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.43
|0.45
|-4.44%
|0.56
|-23.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|38.77
|50.34
|-22.98%
|42.44
|-8.65%
|Operating Income
|13.65
|9.9
|+37.88%
|13.25
|+3.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.53
|4.12
|+34.22%
|3.14
|+76.11%
|Net Income
|5.27
|3.83
|+37.6%
|3.27
|+61.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.82
|1.33
|+36.84%
|1.12
|+63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.27Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹52.42Cr
