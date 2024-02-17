Brahmaputra Infrastructure Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 61.16% YoY

Brahmaputra Infrastructure declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.87% & the profit increased by 61.16% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.98% and the profit increased by 37.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.3% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 37.88% q-o-q & increased by 3.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.82 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 63% Y-o-Y.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 52.42 60.24 -12.98% 55.69 -5.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.97 0.93 +4.3% 0.97 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.43 0.45 -4.44% 0.56 -23.21% Total Operating Expense 38.77 50.34 -22.98% 42.44 -8.65% Operating Income 13.65 9.9 +37.88% 13.25 +3.02% Net Income Before Taxes 5.53 4.12 +34.22% 3.14 +76.11% Net Income 5.27 3.83 +37.6% 3.27 +61.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.82 1.33 +36.84% 1.12 +63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.27Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹52.42Cr

