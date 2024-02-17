Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Brahmaputra Infrastructure Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 61.16% YoY

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 61.16% YoY

Livemint

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 5.87% YoY & Profit Increased by 61.16% YoY

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Q3 FY24 Results Live

Brahmaputra Infrastructure declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.87% & the profit increased by 61.16% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.98% and the profit increased by 37.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.3% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 37.88% q-o-q & increased by 3.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.82 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 63% Y-o-Y.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue52.4260.24-12.98%55.69-5.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.970.93+4.3%0.97-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.430.45-4.44%0.56-23.21%
Total Operating Expense38.7750.34-22.98%42.44-8.65%
Operating Income13.659.9+37.88%13.25+3.02%
Net Income Before Taxes5.534.12+34.22%3.14+76.11%
Net Income5.273.83+37.6%3.27+61.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.821.33+36.84%1.12+63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.27Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹52.42Cr

