Bridge Securities Ord B Q3 Results 2025:Bridge Securities Ord B declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's topline increased by 226.09% YoY, while profit surged by an impressive 284.21%. For the quarter, profit stood at ₹0.73 crore and revenue reached ₹0.75 crore.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue of 28.57% and a decrease in profit of 27%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses remained unchanged, reflecting a 0% change both q-o-q and Y-o-Y.
The operating income saw a decline of 27% when compared to the previous quarter, but it increased by 284.21% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is ₹0.22, which marks a significant increase of 266.67% YoY.
Bridge Securities Ord B has delivered a return of -8.94% in the last week, but an impressive 106.9% return over the last 6 months, along with a 2.04% year-to-date return.
Currently, Bridge Securities Ord B boasts a market cap of ₹35.26 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹12.76 and a low of ₹1.80.
Bridge Securities Ord B Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.75
|1.05
|-28.57%
|0.23
|+226.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.03
|0.05
|-40%
|0.04
|-25%
|Operating Income
|0.73
|1
|-27%
|0.19
|+284.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.73
|1
|-27%
|0.19
|+284.21%
|Net Income
|0.73
|1
|-27%
|0.19
|+284.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.22
|0.3
|-26.67%
|0.06
|+266.67%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
