Bridge Securities Ord B Q3 Results 2025:Bridge Securities Ord B declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's topline increased by 226.09% YoY, while profit surged by an impressive 284.21%. For the quarter, profit stood at ₹0.73 crore and revenue reached ₹0.75 crore.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue of 28.57% and a decrease in profit of 27%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses remained unchanged, reflecting a 0% change both q-o-q and Y-o-Y.

Bridge Securities Ord B Q3 Results

The operating income saw a decline of 27% when compared to the previous quarter, but it increased by 284.21% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is ₹0.22, which marks a significant increase of 266.67% YoY.

Bridge Securities Ord B has delivered a return of -8.94% in the last week, but an impressive 106.9% return over the last 6 months, along with a 2.04% year-to-date return.

Currently, Bridge Securities Ord B boasts a market cap of ₹35.26 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹12.76 and a low of ₹1.80.

Bridge Securities Ord B Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.75 1.05 -28.57% 0.23 +226.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.03 0.05 -40% 0.04 -25% Operating Income 0.73 1 -27% 0.19 +284.21% Net Income Before Taxes 0.73 1 -27% 0.19 +284.21% Net Income 0.73 1 -27% 0.19 +284.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.22 0.3 -26.67% 0.06 +266.67%