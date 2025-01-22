Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bridge Securities Ord B Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 284.21% YOY, profit at 0.73 crore and revenue at 0.75 crore

Bridge Securities Ord B Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 284.21% YOY, profit at ₹0.73 crore and revenue at ₹0.75 crore

Livemint

Bridge Securities Ord B Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 226.09% YoY & profit increased by 284.21% YoY, profit at 0.73 crore and revenue at 0.75 crore

Bridge Securities Ord B Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025

Bridge Securities Ord B Q3 Results 2025:Bridge Securities Ord B declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's topline increased by 226.09% YoY, while profit surged by an impressive 284.21%. For the quarter, profit stood at 0.73 crore and revenue reached 0.75 crore.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue of 28.57% and a decrease in profit of 27%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses remained unchanged, reflecting a 0% change both q-o-q and Y-o-Y.

Bridge Securities Ord B Q3 Results

The operating income saw a decline of 27% when compared to the previous quarter, but it increased by 284.21% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is 0.22, which marks a significant increase of 266.67% YoY.

Bridge Securities Ord B has delivered a return of -8.94% in the last week, but an impressive 106.9% return over the last 6 months, along with a 2.04% year-to-date return.

Currently, Bridge Securities Ord B boasts a market cap of 35.26 Crore, with a 52-week high of 12.76 and a low of 1.80.

Bridge Securities Ord B Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.751.05-28.57%0.23+226.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00-0%0-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.030.05-40%0.04-25%
Operating Income0.731-27%0.19+284.21%
Net Income Before Taxes0.731-27%0.19+284.21%
Net Income0.731-27%0.19+284.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.220.3-26.67%0.06+266.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.73Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.75Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

