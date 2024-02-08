Brigade Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 29.16% YoY

Brigade Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.09% & the profit increased by 29.16% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.11% and the profit decreased by 44.95%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.36% q-o-q & increased by 14.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.74% q-o-q & increased by 38.65% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.16 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 28.46% Y-o-Y.

Brigade Enterprises has delivered 7.6% return in the last 1 week, 80.51% return in the last 6 months, and 18.45% YTD return.

Currently, Brigade Enterprises has a market cap of ₹24529.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1076.75 & ₹446.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Brigade Enterprises Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1173.77 1366.58 -14.11% 820.31 +43.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 80.86 78.23 +3.36% 70.81 +14.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 82.08 75.73 +8.39% 78.13 +5.06% Total Operating Expense 993.81 1117.54 -11.07% 690.52 +43.92% Operating Income 179.96 249.04 -27.74% 129.79 +38.65% Net Income Before Taxes 79.46 180.35 -55.94% 49.68 +59.94% Net Income 73.49 133.5 -44.95% 56.9 +29.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.16 5.77 -45.23% 2.46 +28.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹73.49Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1173.77Cr

