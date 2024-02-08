Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Brigade Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 29.16% YoY

Brigade Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 29.16% YoY

Livemint

Brigade Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.09% & the profit increased by 29.16% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.11% and the profit decreased by 44.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.36% q-o-q & increased by 14.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.74% q-o-q & increased by 38.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.16 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 28.46% Y-o-Y.

Brigade Enterprises has delivered 7.6% return in the last 1 week, 80.51% return in the last 6 months, and 18.45% YTD return.

Currently, Brigade Enterprises has a market cap of 24529.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1076.75 & 446.25 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Brigade Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1173.771366.58-14.11%820.31+43.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total80.8678.23+3.36%70.81+14.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization82.0875.73+8.39%78.13+5.06%
Total Operating Expense993.811117.54-11.07%690.52+43.92%
Operating Income179.96249.04-27.74%129.79+38.65%
Net Income Before Taxes79.46180.35-55.94%49.68+59.94%
Net Income73.49133.5-44.95%56.9+29.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.165.77-45.23%2.46+28.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹73.49Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1173.77Cr

