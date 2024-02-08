Brigade Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 29.16% YoY

Brigade Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.09% & the profit increased by 29.16% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.11% and the profit decreased by 44.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.36% q-o-q & increased by 14.19% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 27.74% q-o-q & increased by 38.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.16 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 28.46% Y-o-Y.
Brigade Enterprises has delivered 7.6% return in the last 1 week, 80.51% return in the last 6 months, and 18.45% YTD return.
Currently, Brigade Enterprises has a market cap of ₹24529.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1076.75 & ₹446.25 respectively.
As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Brigade Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1173.77
|1366.58
|-14.11%
|820.31
|+43.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|80.86
|78.23
|+3.36%
|70.81
|+14.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|82.08
|75.73
|+8.39%
|78.13
|+5.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|993.81
|1117.54
|-11.07%
|690.52
|+43.92%
|Operating Income
|179.96
|249.04
|-27.74%
|129.79
|+38.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|79.46
|180.35
|-55.94%
|49.68
|+59.94%
|Net Income
|73.49
|133.5
|-44.95%
|56.9
|+29.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.16
|5.77
|-45.23%
|2.46
|+28.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹73.49Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1173.77Cr
