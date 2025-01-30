Brigade Enterprises Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 221.46% YOY, profit at ₹236.24 crore and revenue at ₹1463.94 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Brigade Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Brigade Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing remarkable growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 24.72% year-on-year, with a profit soaring by 221.46% year-on-year, amounting to 236.24 crore, while revenue reached 1463.94 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Brigade's revenue grew by 36.54%, and profit saw a significant increase of 98.55%. This growth reflects the company's strong performance in the real estate sector.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.17% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 31.6% year-on-year, which could impact future profit margins if the trend continues.

Brigade Enterprises Q3 Results

The operating income demonstrated impressive growth, rising by 51.3% quarter-on-quarter and 87.5% year-on-year. This indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency within the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 9.95, marking a substantial increase of 214.87% year-on-year, further highlighting the company's strong financial health.

Brigade Enterprises has delivered a 2.18% return in the last week, but the stock has seen a decline of -13.09% over the last six months and -12.06% year-to-date.

Currently, Brigade Enterprises boasts a market capitalization of 26711.37 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1453.1 and a low of 827, indicating volatility in the stock's performance.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, among the 10 analysts covering the company, 4 have issued a Buy rating, while 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting positive sentiment in the market.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, is to Strong Buy, indicating confidence in Brigade Enterprises' ongoing growth and future prospects.

Brigade Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1463.941072.16+36.54%1173.77+24.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total106.4199.29+7.17%80.86+31.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization76.368.93+10.69%82.08-7.04%
Total Operating Expense1126.52849.15+32.66%993.81+13.35%
Operating Income337.42223.01+51.3%179.96+87.5%
Net Income Before Taxes288.84166.35+73.63%79.46+263.5%
Net Income236.24118.98+98.55%73.49+221.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.954.92+102.24%3.16+214.87%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹236.24Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1463.94Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
