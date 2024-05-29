Brigade Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 197.6% YOY

Brigade Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Brigade Enterprises announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company's revenue surged by 102.04% year-over-year, while the profit saw an impressive increase of 197.6% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Brigade Enterprises witnessed a 45.03% growth in revenue and a remarkable 180.43% increase in profit, indicating a strong performance in the latest quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company rose by 6.58% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 21.6% year-on-year, reflecting the company's efforts to manage its operational costs effectively.

Moreover, the operating income of Brigade Enterprises showed a significant improvement, with a 98.13% increase quarter-on-quarter and a notable 162.95% rise year-on-year, showcasing operational efficiency and growth.

The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹8.89 for Q4, marking a substantial 288.83% year-on-year growth, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and shareholder value.

Brigade Enterprises has also delivered strong returns to its investors, with a 1.62% return in the last 1 week, 58.36% return in the last 6 months, and a 36.64% year-to-date return, outperforming the market benchmarks.

Currently, Brigade Enterprises commands a market capitalization of ₹28316.65 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹1300 and ₹535.15 respectively, showcasing the company's market position and stock performance.

Analysts covering Brigade Enterprises have provided mixed recommendations, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating, 7 analysts recommending a Buy rating, and 4 analysts suggesting a Strong Buy rating as of 29 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation for Brigade Enterprises as of 29 May, 2024, stands at Buy, indicating positive sentiment and confidence in the company's growth prospects and financial performance.

Brigade Enterprises Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1702.37 1173.77 +45.03% 842.57 +102.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 86.18 80.86 +6.58% 70.87 +21.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 76.17 82.08 -7.2% 83.38 -8.65% Total Operating Expense 1345.81 993.81 +35.42% 706.97 +90.36% Operating Income 356.56 179.96 +98.13% 135.6 +162.95% Net Income Before Taxes 278.83 79.46 +250.91% 65.14 +328.05% Net Income 206.09 73.49 +180.43% 69.25 +197.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.89 3.16 +181.33% 2.29 +288.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹206.09Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1702.37Cr

