Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 9.82% YoY

Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.79% YoY & profit increased by 9.82% YoY

Livemint
Published22 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live
Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live

Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live : Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live: Brightcom Group declared their Q2 results on 20 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.79% & the profit increased by 9.82% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.33% and the profit increased by 9.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.4% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.7% year-on-year. This increase in expenses indicates a strategic investment in operational capabilities, which could potentially drive future growth.

The operating income was up by 8.63% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.22% year-on-year, reflecting effective cost management and revenue growth. This marks a steady improvement in the company’s core business operations.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 is 1.74, which marks an increase of 9.43% year-on-year. This growth in EPS indicates enhanced profitability and value creation for the shareholders.

Brightcom Group has delivered a 5% return in the last 1 week. However, the company has seen a -58% return in the last 6 months and a -60.93% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, reflecting volatility in its stock performance over the longer term.

Currently, Brightcom Group has a market cap of 1526 Cr with a 52-week high of 23.1 and a 52-week low of 6.8. The company’s market performance highlights the challenges it faces in maintaining investor confidence amidst fluctuating returns.

Brightcom Group Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1814.141690.32+7.33%1683.07+7.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total97.1494.86+2.4%89.36+8.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization66.5272.27-7.95%62.23+6.89%
Total Operating Expense1329.911244.56+6.86%1235.63+7.63%
Operating Income484.23445.76+8.63%447.44+8.22%
Net Income Before Taxes483.3445.82+8.41%444.7+8.68%
Net Income352.17321.48+9.55%320.68+9.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.741.59+9.43%1.59+9.43%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹352.17Cr
₹1814.14Cr
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsBrightcom Group Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 9.82% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    208.45
    10:40 AM | 22 AUG 2024
    4.65 (2.28%)

    Bharti Airtel

    1,483.00
    10:40 AM | 22 AUG 2024
    18.8 (1.28%)

    Tata Steel

    152.90
    10:40 AM | 22 AUG 2024
    1 (0.66%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    174.70
    10:40 AM | 22 AUG 2024
    0.8 (0.46%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shyam Metalics & Energy

    826.90
    10:39 AM | 22 AUG 2024
    63.1 (8.26%)

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

    1,022.75
    10:39 AM | 22 AUG 2024
    70.8 (7.44%)

    Inox Wind

    230.65
    10:39 AM | 22 AUG 2024
    15.35 (7.13%)

    Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

    203.10
    10:39 AM | 22 AUG 2024
    10.8 (5.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue