Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 9.82% YoY

Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live : Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live: Brightcom Group declared their Q2 results on 20 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.79% & the profit increased by 9.82% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.33% and the profit increased by 9.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.4% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.7% year-on-year. This increase in expenses indicates a strategic investment in operational capabilities, which could potentially drive future growth.
The operating income was up by 8.63% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.22% year-on-year, reflecting effective cost management and revenue growth. This marks a steady improvement in the company’s core business operations.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 is ₹1.74, which marks an increase of 9.43% year-on-year. This growth in EPS indicates enhanced profitability and value creation for the shareholders.
Brightcom Group has delivered a 5% return in the last 1 week. However, the company has seen a -58% return in the last 6 months and a -60.93% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, reflecting volatility in its stock performance over the longer term.
Currently, Brightcom Group has a market cap of ₹1526 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹23.1 and a 52-week low of ₹6.8. The company’s market performance highlights the challenges it faces in maintaining investor confidence amidst fluctuating returns.
Brightcom Group Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1814.14
|1690.32
|+7.33%
|1683.07
|+7.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|97.14
|94.86
|+2.4%
|89.36
|+8.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|66.52
|72.27
|-7.95%
|62.23
|+6.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|1329.91
|1244.56
|+6.86%
|1235.63
|+7.63%
|Operating Income
|484.23
|445.76
|+8.63%
|447.44
|+8.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|483.3
|445.82
|+8.41%
|444.7
|+8.68%
|Net Income
|352.17
|321.48
|+9.55%
|320.68
|+9.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.74
|1.59
|+9.43%
|1.59
|+9.43%
