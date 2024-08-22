Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 9.82% YoY

Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live : Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live: Brightcom Group declared their Q2 results on 20 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.79% & the profit increased by 9.82% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.33% and the profit increased by 9.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.4% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.7% year-on-year. This increase in expenses indicates a strategic investment in operational capabilities, which could potentially drive future growth.

The operating income was up by 8.63% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.22% year-on-year, reflecting effective cost management and revenue growth. This marks a steady improvement in the company’s core business operations.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 is ₹1.74, which marks an increase of 9.43% year-on-year. This growth in EPS indicates enhanced profitability and value creation for the shareholders.

Brightcom Group has delivered a 5% return in the last 1 week. However, the company has seen a -58% return in the last 6 months and a -60.93% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, reflecting volatility in its stock performance over the longer term.

Currently, Brightcom Group has a market cap of ₹1526 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹23.1 and a 52-week low of ₹6.8. The company’s market performance highlights the challenges it faces in maintaining investor confidence amidst fluctuating returns.

Brightcom Group Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1814.14 1690.32 +7.33% 1683.07 +7.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 97.14 94.86 +2.4% 89.36 +8.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 66.52 72.27 -7.95% 62.23 +6.89% Total Operating Expense 1329.91 1244.56 +6.86% 1235.63 +7.63% Operating Income 484.23 445.76 +8.63% 447.44 +8.22% Net Income Before Taxes 483.3 445.82 +8.41% 444.7 +8.68% Net Income 352.17 321.48 +9.55% 320.68 +9.82% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.74 1.59 +9.43% 1.59 +9.43%