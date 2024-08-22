Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 9.82% YoY

Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 9.82% YoY

Livemint

Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.79% YoY & profit increased by 9.82% YoY

Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live

Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live : Brightcom Group Q2 Results Live: Brightcom Group declared their Q2 results on 20 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.79% & the profit increased by 9.82% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.33% and the profit increased by 9.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.4% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.7% year-on-year. This increase in expenses indicates a strategic investment in operational capabilities, which could potentially drive future growth.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 8.63% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.22% year-on-year, reflecting effective cost management and revenue growth. This marks a steady improvement in the company’s core business operations.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 is 1.74, which marks an increase of 9.43% year-on-year. This growth in EPS indicates enhanced profitability and value creation for the shareholders.

Brightcom Group has delivered a 5% return in the last 1 week. However, the company has seen a -58% return in the last 6 months and a -60.93% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, reflecting volatility in its stock performance over the longer term.

Currently, Brightcom Group has a market cap of 1526 Cr with a 52-week high of 23.1 and a 52-week low of 6.8. The company’s market performance highlights the challenges it faces in maintaining investor confidence amidst fluctuating returns.

Brightcom Group Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1814.141690.32+7.33%1683.07+7.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total97.1494.86+2.4%89.36+8.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization66.5272.27-7.95%62.23+6.89%
Total Operating Expense1329.911244.56+6.86%1235.63+7.63%
Operating Income484.23445.76+8.63%447.44+8.22%
Net Income Before Taxes483.3445.82+8.41%444.7+8.68%
Net Income352.17321.48+9.55%320.68+9.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.741.59+9.43%1.59+9.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹352.17Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1814.14Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.