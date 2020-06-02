Packaged foods company Britannia Industries ﻿ on Tuesday reported a 26% year-on-year jump in its fourth quarter (Q4) net profit to ₹375 crores, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

For the three months ended 31 March, the maker of Good Day and Tiger biscuits, posted a 2.5% jump in revenue from operations at ₹2,867.70 crore up from ₹2,798.96 crore it reported in the year ago period.

The covid-19 induced lockdowns derailed part of the company’s sales for the March quarter.

“After nine months of moderate growth, we started to see growths coming back in the first two months of this quarter which was then hit by Covid-19 and lockdown in March impacting the revenue and net profit growths by an estimated 7-10%," Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia Industries Ltd. (BIL) said in a statement to the press.

“In this period, we continued to garner market share through our focus on the building blocks of distribution, diligence in marketplace & brand building through focussed product campaigns," he said.

Berry added that the company witnessed “moderate inflation" in the prices of key raw materials for the bakery business.

“Commodity prices at global level too witnessed a moderation due to low demand on account of lockdown in most parts of the world. Our drive on cost efficiencies, reduction in wastages and ability to leverage fixed costs helped us improve the shape of our business and record a 40 bps increase in operating profit during the quarter despite the Covid 19 pandemic," he said.

“As a result, we witnessed a revenue growth of 20% in April, 2020 and 28% in May 2020 versus the corresponding months in the previous year," the company said.

The company has in the meanwhile laid down SOP for its employees to work from home, ramped up production in a scenario of labour scarcity, and enabled connectivity with distributors, retailers and ensuring continuous supplies.

It has also proceeded to undertake several cost reduction initiatives to manage the additional costs triggered by the crisis.

