Britannia Industries Q1 Results: Net profit may jump 56% to ₹525 cr; revenue seen up 11% YoY led by 5% volume growth1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 08:59 AM IST
Britannia Industries’ revenue for the quarter ended June 2023 is expected to rise 11.45% YoY to ₹4,125 crore, led by 5% volume growth, as per average estimates.
Britannia Industries, the FMCG major, will announce its Q1 results today. The company is expected to witness decent earnings growth on the back of healthy demand and moderating input cost inflation.
