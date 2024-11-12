Britannia Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.55% YoY

Britannia Industries Q2 Results Live : Britannia Industries announced its Q2 results on November 11, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 5.29% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company faced challenges as its profit fell by 9.55% compared to the same quarter last year.
On a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue showed a positive trend, growing by 9.82%, while profit saw a modest increase of 5.1% when compared to the previous quarter. This reflects a mixed performance in the short term.
The financial statement highlighted a significant rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which surged by 15.02% QoQ and a staggering 45.29% YoY. This increase in costs may have contributed to the decline in profit margins.
Britannia's operating income also reflected contrasting trends, rising by 7.95% QoQ but decreasing by 11.68% YoY, indicating pressures on profitability despite higher revenues in the recent quarter.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹22.06, marking a decrease of 9.61% YoY. This decline in EPS underscores the impact of rising costs and competitive pressures on the company’s bottom line.
Over the past week, Britannia Industries has delivered a return of -3.39%, but on a longer-term horizon, the stock has gained 5.93% over the past six months and 1.8% year-to-date (YTD).
As of November 12, 2024, Britannia Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹130,903.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6469.9 and a low of ₹4626, reflecting the stock's volatility in recent times.
Among 33 analysts covering Britannia, the consensus recommendation as of November 12, 2024, is to Buy, with 5 analysts rating it as Sell, 12 as Hold, 10 as Buy, and 6 as Strong Buy. This suggests a cautiously optimistic outlook from market experts.
Britannia Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4667.57
|4250.29
|+9.82%
|4432.88
|+5.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|232.28
|201.95
|+15.02%
|159.87
|+45.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|76.07
|73.93
|+2.89%
|71.68
|+6.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|3960.38
|3595.2
|+10.16%
|3632.14
|+9.04%
|Operating Income
|707.19
|655.09
|+7.95%
|800.74
|-11.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|715.15
|681.1
|+5%
|798.63
|-10.45%
|Net Income
|531.45
|505.64
|+5.1%
|587.59
|-9.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.06
|21.75
|+1.45%
|24.41
|-9.61%
