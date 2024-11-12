Britannia Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.55% YoY

Britannia Industries Q2 Results Live : Britannia Industries announced its Q2 results on November 11, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 5.29% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company faced challenges as its profit fell by 9.55% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue showed a positive trend, growing by 9.82%, while profit saw a modest increase of 5.1% when compared to the previous quarter. This reflects a mixed performance in the short term.

The financial statement highlighted a significant rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which surged by 15.02% QoQ and a staggering 45.29% YoY. This increase in costs may have contributed to the decline in profit margins.

Britannia's operating income also reflected contrasting trends, rising by 7.95% QoQ but decreasing by 11.68% YoY, indicating pressures on profitability despite higher revenues in the recent quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹22.06, marking a decrease of 9.61% YoY. This decline in EPS underscores the impact of rising costs and competitive pressures on the company’s bottom line.

Over the past week, Britannia Industries has delivered a return of -3.39%, but on a longer-term horizon, the stock has gained 5.93% over the past six months and 1.8% year-to-date (YTD).

As of November 12, 2024, Britannia Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹130,903.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6469.9 and a low of ₹4626, reflecting the stock's volatility in recent times.

Among 33 analysts covering Britannia, the consensus recommendation as of November 12, 2024, is to Buy, with 5 analysts rating it as Sell, 12 as Hold, 10 as Buy, and 6 as Strong Buy. This suggests a cautiously optimistic outlook from market experts.

Britannia Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4667.57 4250.29 +9.82% 4432.88 +5.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 232.28 201.95 +15.02% 159.87 +45.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 76.07 73.93 +2.89% 71.68 +6.12% Total Operating Expense 3960.38 3595.2 +10.16% 3632.14 +9.04% Operating Income 707.19 655.09 +7.95% 800.74 -11.68% Net Income Before Taxes 715.15 681.1 +5% 798.63 -10.45% Net Income 531.45 505.64 +5.1% 587.59 -9.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.06 21.75 +1.45% 24.41 -9.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹531.45Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹4667.57Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar