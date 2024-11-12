Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Britannia Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.55% YoY

Britannia Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.55% YoY

Livemint

Britannia Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.29% YoY & profit decreased by 9.55% YoY

Britannia Industries Q2 Results Live

Britannia Industries Q2 Results Live : Britannia Industries announced its Q2 results on November 11, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 5.29% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company faced challenges as its profit fell by 9.55% compared to the same quarter last year.

On a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue showed a positive trend, growing by 9.82%, while profit saw a modest increase of 5.1% when compared to the previous quarter. This reflects a mixed performance in the short term.

The financial statement highlighted a significant rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which surged by 15.02% QoQ and a staggering 45.29% YoY. This increase in costs may have contributed to the decline in profit margins.

Britannia's operating income also reflected contrasting trends, rising by 7.95% QoQ but decreasing by 11.68% YoY, indicating pressures on profitability despite higher revenues in the recent quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 22.06, marking a decrease of 9.61% YoY. This decline in EPS underscores the impact of rising costs and competitive pressures on the company’s bottom line.

Over the past week, Britannia Industries has delivered a return of -3.39%, but on a longer-term horizon, the stock has gained 5.93% over the past six months and 1.8% year-to-date (YTD).

As of November 12, 2024, Britannia Industries holds a market capitalization of 130,903.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 6469.9 and a low of 4626, reflecting the stock's volatility in recent times.

Among 33 analysts covering Britannia, the consensus recommendation as of November 12, 2024, is to Buy, with 5 analysts rating it as Sell, 12 as Hold, 10 as Buy, and 6 as Strong Buy. This suggests a cautiously optimistic outlook from market experts.

Britannia Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4667.574250.29+9.82%4432.88+5.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total232.28201.95+15.02%159.87+45.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization76.0773.93+2.89%71.68+6.12%
Total Operating Expense3960.383595.2+10.16%3632.14+9.04%
Operating Income707.19655.09+7.95%800.74-11.68%
Net Income Before Taxes715.15681.1+5%798.63-10.45%
Net Income531.45505.64+5.1%587.59-9.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.0621.75+1.45%24.41-9.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹531.45Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹4667.57Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.