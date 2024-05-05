Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Britannia Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3.65% YOY

Britannia Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3.65% YOY

Livemint

Britannia Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.15% YoY & profit decreased by 3.65% YoY

Britannia Industries Q4 Results Live

Britannia Industries Q4 Results Live : Britannia Industries announced their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024, reporting a 1.15% increase in revenue year-over-year.

However, the company saw a 3.65% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly, the revenue declined by 4.39% and the profit decreased by 3.25%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 18.36% quarter-over-quarter and 5.01% year-over-year.

Operating income was down by 4.4% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 3.81% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 22.35, reflecting a 3.63% decrease year-over-year.

Britannia Industries recorded a -1.44% return in the last week, 5.13% return in the last 6 months, and -10.84% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 114644.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 5386.05 & 4347.7 respectively.

Out of 36 analysts covering the company as of 05 May, 2024, 7 analysts recommended to Sell, 11 analysts recommended to Hold, 11 analysts recommended to Buy, and 7 analysts recommended Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Britannia Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4069.364256.33-4.39%4023.18+1.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total162.03198.46-18.36%170.58-5.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization79.9378.09+2.36%65.33+22.35%
Total Operating Expense3361.843516.23-4.39%3287.62+2.26%
Operating Income707.52740.1-4.4%735.56-3.81%
Net Income Before Taxes734.62758.23-3.11%761.1-3.48%
Net Income538.28556.39-3.25%558.66-3.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.3523.2-3.66%23.19-3.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹538.28Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4069.36Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.