Britannia Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3.65% YOY

Britannia Industries Q4 Results Live : Britannia Industries announced their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024, reporting a 1.15% increase in revenue year-over-year.

However, the company saw a 3.65% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly, the revenue declined by 4.39% and the profit decreased by 3.25%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 18.36% quarter-over-quarter and 5.01% year-over-year.

Operating income was down by 4.4% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 3.81% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹22.35, reflecting a 3.63% decrease year-over-year.

Britannia Industries recorded a -1.44% return in the last week, 5.13% return in the last 6 months, and -10.84% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹114644.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹5386.05 & ₹4347.7 respectively.

Out of 36 analysts covering the company as of 05 May, 2024, 7 analysts recommended to Sell, 11 analysts recommended to Hold, 11 analysts recommended to Buy, and 7 analysts recommended Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Britannia Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4069.36 4256.33 -4.39% 4023.18 +1.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 162.03 198.46 -18.36% 170.58 -5.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 79.93 78.09 +2.36% 65.33 +22.35% Total Operating Expense 3361.84 3516.23 -4.39% 3287.62 +2.26% Operating Income 707.52 740.1 -4.4% 735.56 -3.81% Net Income Before Taxes 734.62 758.23 -3.11% 761.1 -3.48% Net Income 538.28 556.39 -3.25% 558.66 -3.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.35 23.2 -3.66% 23.19 -3.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹538.28Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4069.36Cr

