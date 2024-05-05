Britannia Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3.65% YOY

Britannia Industries Q4 Results Live : Britannia Industries announced their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024, reporting a 1.15% increase in revenue year-over-year.
However, the company saw a 3.65% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
Quarterly, the revenue declined by 4.39% and the profit decreased by 3.25%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 18.36% quarter-over-quarter and 5.01% year-over-year.
Operating income was down by 4.4% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 3.81% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹22.35, reflecting a 3.63% decrease year-over-year.
Britannia Industries recorded a -1.44% return in the last week, 5.13% return in the last 6 months, and -10.84% year-to-date return.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹114644.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹5386.05 & ₹4347.7 respectively.
Out of 36 analysts covering the company as of 05 May, 2024, 7 analysts recommended to Sell, 11 analysts recommended to Hold, 11 analysts recommended to Buy, and 7 analysts recommended Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Britannia Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4069.36
|4256.33
|-4.39%
|4023.18
|+1.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|162.03
|198.46
|-18.36%
|170.58
|-5.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|79.93
|78.09
|+2.36%
|65.33
|+22.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|3361.84
|3516.23
|-4.39%
|3287.62
|+2.26%
|Operating Income
|707.52
|740.1
|-4.4%
|735.56
|-3.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|734.62
|758.23
|-3.11%
|761.1
|-3.48%
|Net Income
|538.28
|556.39
|-3.25%
|558.66
|-3.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.35
|23.2
|-3.66%
|23.19
|-3.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹538.28Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4069.36Cr
