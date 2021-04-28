New Delhi: Packaged foods maker Britannia Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a 3.2% dip in March quarter consolidated net profit at ₹360.07 crore, much lower than Street estimates on account of higher input cost pressures and a pickup in its advertising and promotional spends.

Sales were in line with expectations. Consolidated revenue grew 9.17% year-on-year to touch ₹3,130.75 crore for the three months ended 31 March, 2021, the company said in a filing. Revenue from operations stood at Rs2,867.70 crore in the same period last year.

During the quarter the company also implemented three digital vendor and dealer management projects that led to shutdown of operations for a few days in March. This impacted billing for the quarter, the company said.

The maker of Good Day cookies and Britannia branded bread reported a profit of ₹372.35 crore in the year ago period.

Over earnings call on Tuesday evening the company's top management flagged inflationary concerns and said the current covid situation is worse than the previous year. Companies are however better prepared this time around.

This, said the company, will prompt households to pantry stock and buy more packaged foods for another three to four months, highlighting that in-home consumption of essentials is likely to benefit companies that sell packaged staples and snacks.

On the commodity cost front, palm oil, packing material and dairy products witnessed sudden and steep increases while strategic buying helped the company manage the cost increases better, the company said. We are evaluating the long-term impact of these increases to action necessary price increases while ensuring competitiveness," Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia Industries Ltd said in a statement. It took selective price hikes towards the end of the quarter.

“The inflation is leading us to a situation where we would have about 3% material inflation, which is basically coming from edible oil, dairy, packaging material, and price increases in diesel. And that's something that we have to mitigate as we go forward," Berry said over a post-earnings call.

Analysts at Edelweiss Securities had projected the packaged foods company to post an 8.3% jump in revenues for the quarter with a 14% jump in profit. Kotak Institutional Securities pegged Britannia’s revenues to grow 9% with a 7% jump in fourth quarter profits.

“The sales growth was in line with our expectation and was a decent 9% year-on-year. This was especially commendable given that a few days of primary sales were lost due to one-off reasons. What we did not like in this quarter were the margins, both gross and EBITDA margins, disappointed us; also, other expenses rose faster than sales growth," Abneesh Roy, executive vice-president, Edelweiss Securities said.

“Britannia will be a key beneficiary of in home consumption, of the current wave," he said.

Britannia's earnings come as India is in the midst of the worst outbreak of the pandemic.

Berry said the situation on-ground remains dynamic.

“There is some amount of pantry-loading, some trend towards in-home consumption products—and that I think will continue because I don't think we are going to come out of this situation in the next, three or four months," he said.

During the last quarter of the year, the company implemented three transformational digital projects namely S4 HANA, an Online Dealer Management System and an Integrated Vendor Management System.

“The delivery of these projects necessitated shutdown of operations for a few days in March which impacted primary billing for the quarter," Berry said in an earnings statement.

“During the quarter, we continued focussing on the basic building blocks of our business, direct reach, rural distribution & brand building. Our cost efficiency program for the year delivered the targeted results giving us strong cost leadership," he added.

