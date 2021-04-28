Britannia March quarter PAT down 3%

“The sales growth was in line with our expectation and was a decent 9% year-on-year. This was especially commendable given that a few days of primary sales were lost due to one-off reasons. What we did not like in this quarter were the margins, both gross and EBITDA margins, disappointed us; also, other expenses rose faster than sales growth," Abneesh Roy, executive vice-president, Edelweiss Securities said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}