Britannia Q1 profit down 28.6%

The company continued to witness higher commodity prices, especially palm oil and crude. Other expenses grew 9.27% during the quarter. “On the cost front, we continued to witness increase in the prices of palm oil and crude. In light of hardship to the consumers owing to the pandemic, we were cautious on pricing but aggressive on cost efficiencies, which helped us improve our operating profit from 14.9% in Q4FY20-21 to 15.1% in Q1F21-22," Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia Industries Ltd., said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}