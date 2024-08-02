Britannia Q1 results: Net profit rises 10.51% to ₹504.88 crore, revenues up 4%

Britannia Q1 results: Britannia Industries Limited announced a 10.51 per cent rise in net profits at 505.64 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The company recorded a 4 per cent increase in its sales figures at 4,129.92 in the first quarter of FY 2025.

Britannia Industries announced its first quarter FY2025 results on Friday, August 2.
Britannia Q1 results: Britannia Industries Limited announced a 10.51 per cent rise in net profits at 505.64 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as compared to 457.55 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, August 2.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company recorded a 4 per cent increase in its sales figures at 4,129.92 in the first quarter of FY 2025 as compared to 3,969.84 in the same period the previous financial year.

“We come out of a challenging financial year that witnessed consumption slowdown, particularly in Rural India," said Varun Berry, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Britannia Industries. “We delivered a modest revenue growth of 4% during the quarter, driven by high single-digit volume growth, and improved operating margins over last year. Our market share progressed well as an outcome of sustained investments in brands, product excellence, and innovation,” he said in the statement.

Britannia Industries shares closed 0.39 per cent higher at 5,751 after Friday's trading session, as compared to 5728.65 in the previous market close. The company results were announced after market operating hours.

The company continues to focus on expanding distribution and improving product offering which aligns with regional preferences, and the brand is well positioned to benefit from the growth in consumption in Rural India, said the executive in the press statement.

“On Cost & Profitability front, we remain vigilant of the commodity price fluctuations and evolving geopolitical landscape. Our Cost Efficiency Program continues to yield operational savings, ensuring robust operating margins. We are committed to investing in capability enhancement and brand development while maintaining price competitiveness with the clear objective of driving market share and sustaining profit,” said Berry in the statement.

 

