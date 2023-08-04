Britannia Q1 Results: Net profit rises to ₹455.5 crore, revenue jumps to ₹4,064 crore YoY1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:17 PM IST
The profit was ₹335.74 crore in the corresponding period of FY23, it said in a stock regulatory filing.
Britannia Q1 Results: FMCG Britannia on 4 August released thee results for Q1FY24 and said that firm reported a rise of net profit by 35.7 percent at ₹455.5 crore in the June quarter compared to ₹335.74 crore in the corresponding period of FY23.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message