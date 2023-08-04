Britannia Q1 Results: FMCG Britannia on 4 August released thee results for Q1FY24 and said that firm reported a rise of net profit by 35.7 percent at ₹455.5 crore in the June quarter compared to ₹335.74 crore in the corresponding period of FY23.

The net revenue also rose 8.4 percent to ₹4,010 crore in Q1FY24, compared to 3,700.96 crore in Q1FY23, it said in a stock regulatory filing.

Operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter under review rose 37.6 percent at ₹639 in Q1FY24 from ₹500 core, while EBITDA margin improved to 17.2% from 13.5%, YoY.

“Britannia’s consolidated sales for the quarter ended 30th June 2023 grew 9% to ₹3,970 crores, operating profit grew 37% to ₹618 Crores and net profit grew 36% to ₹458 crores, said the firm in an official release."

Commenting on the performance, Varun Berry, Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director, said, “We come out of a very successful financial year that witnessed economic recovery amidst unprecedented inflationary conditions. As market leaders, we led pricing actions to offset inflation & maintain profitability. However, in this quarter, commodity prices marginally softened & hence, the local competition intensified. In view of that situation, certain price corrections were initiated to remain competitive & continue to drive topline while maintaining profitability."

“In this context, we delivered a healthy revenue growth of 9% on the back of robust distribution gains coupled with requisite investments in Brands. We continued to display diligent market practices and strong on-ground execution, which also reflects in our Rural performance in an overall tepid rural demand. We delivered robust growths in our focus states as well. We launched Jim Jam Pops, which was first of its kind open cream biscuit," he added.

“We have progressed well in our journey of building technologically superior factories. Our new Greenfields in Tamil Nadu & Uttar Pradesh were efficiently scaled up. With capacity and capability enhancements planned in Ranjangaon Food Park, we are well poised to further extract productivity and enhance competitiveness in these growing markets," Berry said.

Britannia share price traded 0.17% upper at 4798.25 apiece on the BSE on Friday.