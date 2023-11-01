Britannia Q2 Results: Britannia announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a rise of 19 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹587 crore, compared to ₹490.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. The FMCG major's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹4,433 crore, registering a marginal rise of 1.2 per cent, compared to ₹4,379.6 crore in the year-ago period.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.