Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Britannia Q2 Results: Net profit up 19% to 587 crore, revenue rises marginally to 4,432 crore

Britannia Q2 Results: Net profit up 19% to 587 crore, revenue rises marginally to 4,432 crore

Livemint

  • Britannia Q2 Results: The FMCG major's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at 4,433 crore, registering a marginal rise of 1.2 per cent, compared to 4,379.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Britannia expects volume growth in FY24 to be better than in FY23.

Britannia Q2 Results: Britannia announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a rise of 19 per cent in consolidated net profit at 587 crore, compared to 490.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. The FMCG major's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at 4,433 crore, registering a marginal rise of 1.2 per cent, compared to 4,379.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 09:06 PM IST
