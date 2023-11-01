Britannia Q2 Results: Britannia announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a rise of 19 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹587 crore, compared to ₹490.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. The FMCG major's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹4,433 crore, registering a marginal rise of 1.2 per cent, compared to ₹4,379.6 crore in the year-ago period.

