Britannia Q3 Results: Net profit surges 152% to ₹932 cr, revenue up 15%
The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 16 per cent to ₹4,101.49 crores as against ₹3,530.70 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
FMCG major Britannia on Wednesday reported 152 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹932.40 crore. This is against a net profit of ₹369.18 crore, the company regulatory filing said.
