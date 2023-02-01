Britannia Q3 Results: Net profit surges 152% to 932 cr, revenue up 15%

"We expanded the footprint of a few of our adjacent categories including croissant & cakes and made entry into new categories. As a part of continuous improvement, we relaunched products like Pure Magic Chocolush & Rusk with improved recipes. Some of our new launches like Biscafe, Golmaal, NC Seeds & Herbs and Marble cake have done extremely well & continue to grow aggressively quarter on quarter. On cost & profitability front, our pricing actions and intensified cost efficiency program helped mitigate the inflation.," he added.