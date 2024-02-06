Britannia Q3 Results Preview: Net profit may drop 1% YoY, revenue growth likely to be muted amid weak volumes
Britannia Q3 Results Preview: Slowdown in the rural market and increased competitive intensity from regional brands are likely to hurt volume growth for Britannia Industries.
Britannia Q3 Results Preview: Britannia Industries, the bread-to-biscuit maker, is expected to report muted earnings for the third quarter of FY24 amid weak volumes, high raw material costs and tepid rural demand.
