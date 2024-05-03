Britannia Q4 Results: Net profit drops 3% to ₹538 crore, revenue up 3% YoY; dividend declared
Britannia Q4 Results: Britannia announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, May 3, reporting a drop of 3.2 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹538.28 crore, compared to ₹558.66 crore in the corresponding period last year. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major's revenue from operations in the March quarter rose 3 per cent to ₹4,014.07 crore, compared to ₹3,892.02 crore reported in the year-ago period.